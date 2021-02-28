Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,921,000 after purchasing an additional 808,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 197.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316,364 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 153.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,652,000 after acquiring an additional 745,320 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.95.

WORK stock opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $44.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.57 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,968.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,849,431 over the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

