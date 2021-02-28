SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of SGH stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $50.29.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,108,542 shares of company stock valued at $85,030,505. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 100.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the third quarter valued at $4,648,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.