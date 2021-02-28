Smartshare Trading Down 33.2% This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Smartshare has a market cap of $821,430.04 and approximately $141,246.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00151642 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 107.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.