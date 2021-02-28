Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $41,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

WOR opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

