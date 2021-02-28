Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $2.20 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $95.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.