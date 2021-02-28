Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $280,000 Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deluxe Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $42.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.04.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.