Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $218,503.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,213.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

