Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $87,000 Holdings in Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP reduced its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FBM. Stephens cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.30 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials, Inc. (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.