Smith Asset Management Group LP Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Envista in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at about $185,000.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVST opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.46 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

