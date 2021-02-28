SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.19-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $247-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.93 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.19-0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.07.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock valued at $181,600,922. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

