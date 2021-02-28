SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. SolarWinds updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.19-0.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.19-0.20 EPS.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

