Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHC. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

NYSE SHC traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 778,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $10,987,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,885,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,263,436,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,852,000.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

