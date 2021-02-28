Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells $8,477,536.50 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern Copper alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $7,815,000.00.

On Monday, February 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $2,385,596.34.

On Tuesday, February 16th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $146,600.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,577,774.49.

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,389,711.38.

Shares of SCCO opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southern Copper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,190,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 429,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 270,685 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.