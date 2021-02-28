Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.39.

SCCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $10,749,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,638,282 shares in the company, valued at $99,951,584.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 687,828 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,263. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, reaching $71.33. 2,501,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.65. Southern Copper has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

