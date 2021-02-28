Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) COO Sells $1,823,183.32 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $59.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

