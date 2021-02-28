Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) EVP Sells $964,960.00 in Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $59.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the airline’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 24,393 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

