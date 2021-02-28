SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the January 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DWFI stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $26.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67.

