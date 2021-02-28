SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $161.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

