Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Short Interest Update

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the January 28th total of 118,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPVNF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Spectra7 Microsystems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.