Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00049740 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00290540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001863 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

