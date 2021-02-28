Spendcoin (SPND) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $53.95 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0208 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00759805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039091 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

