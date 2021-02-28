Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC.AX) (ASX:SEC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC.AX) (ASX:SEC) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.24.

About Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (SEC.AX)

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian and New Zealand small and micro companies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

