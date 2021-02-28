Spire (NYSE:SR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

SR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cfra lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Sidoti lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE SR opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 72.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

