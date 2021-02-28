Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.35.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $58.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 116,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 16,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.