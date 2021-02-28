Sport and Leisure (SNL) Price Tops $0.0847 on Exchanges

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Sport and Leisure coin can now be bought for about $0.0847 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $57.50 million and $351,572.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sport and Leisure has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure (SNL) is a coin. It launched on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. Sport and Leisure’s official website is www.snltoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

