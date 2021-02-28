Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $307.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day moving average of $289.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.