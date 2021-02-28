Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at BTIG Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Shares of SPT opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.22. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $123,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,582 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 235.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.