Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $22.44. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 60,842 shares.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11,816.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

