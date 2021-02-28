Square (NYSE:SQ) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $255.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.39. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

