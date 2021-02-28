Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $246.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $246.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Square from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $44.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.17.

Square stock opened at $230.03 on Wednesday. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,276,677 shares of company stock valued at $285,884,688 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Square by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

