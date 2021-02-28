STA Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,259 Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $72,337,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 996,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after buying an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $4,374,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 24,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $2,528,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.88 and a 200-day moving average of $135.23. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $150.56.

Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

