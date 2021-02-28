STA Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $115.76 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $119.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

