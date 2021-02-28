STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

STA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

NYSE HLT opened at $123.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,331 shares of company stock worth $7,355,680. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

