Stantec (NYSE:STN) Earns Buy Rating from ATB Capital

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at ATB Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s previous close.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.46.

NYSE:STN opened at $39.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,143,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,854,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,974 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after acquiring an additional 677,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 459,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

