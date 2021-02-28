Stantec (NYSE:STN) PT Raised to $59.00 at Scotiabank

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Stantec stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

