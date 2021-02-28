Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $18.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,211. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,760,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

