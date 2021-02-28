Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

STWD has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $24.13.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,220,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 746.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

