State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 4,559 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 734.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LBRDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

LBRDA opened at $145.36 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.34.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

