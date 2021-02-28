State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 79.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,683 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,176.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $93.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.68.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock worth $12,691,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

