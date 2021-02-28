State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of AutoNation worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $75.02 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,444 shares of company stock worth $17,860,201. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

