State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $48.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $72.85.

Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

