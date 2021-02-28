State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Valvoline worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $1,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 40,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 423,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

VVV stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.