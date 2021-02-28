State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,790 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iRobot by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

iRobot stock opened at $124.11 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

