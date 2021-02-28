State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 271.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,632 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth $1,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 614.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

