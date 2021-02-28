State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 376,129 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 376,129 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 27.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 803,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 822,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $717.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

