State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

