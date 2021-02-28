State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kemper were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Kemper by 25.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 404,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 51,343 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kemper by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 68,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.81 and a 12 month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.