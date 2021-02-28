State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $614,000 Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 776,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 718,672 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,207,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 619,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,701,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after purchasing an additional 403,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYCB shares. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.85.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

