State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Morphic were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth about $4,954,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morphic by 50.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 25.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morphic by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $124,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,078.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $408,269.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,325 shares of company stock worth $10,298,663. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

