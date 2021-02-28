State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4,483.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,059 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $269,594.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,299,888 shares of company stock worth $83,598,295. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.39 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $76.67. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.